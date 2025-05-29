Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pagaya Technologies worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 5.88.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,604,259.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,401,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,407,164.48. The trade was a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,388.95. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,541 shares of company stock worth $7,331,977. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

