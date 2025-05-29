Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.69. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.