UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 78,628 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,628 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.61% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

NYSE:AKR opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

