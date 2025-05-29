Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT opened at $394.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $426.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.94 and a 200 day moving average of $324.56.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

