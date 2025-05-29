Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 83,297 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $884.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.90%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

