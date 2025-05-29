T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.17. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 41,542 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTOO

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 9.4%

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.