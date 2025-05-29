T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.17. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 41,542 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTOO
T2 Biosystems Stock Up 9.4%
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T2 Biosystems
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.