Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.93 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.35). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 97.65 ($1.32), with a volume of 1,672,744 shares traded.
Card Factory Trading Down 3.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of £328.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.37.
Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
About Card Factory
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
