Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.93 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.35). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 97.65 ($1.32), with a volume of 1,672,744 shares traded.

Card Factory Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £328.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.37.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Card Factory

In other Card Factory news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 183,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.25), for a total value of £171,112.56 ($230,516.72). Insiders own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.