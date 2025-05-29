MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MDB opened at $188.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $4,660,459. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

