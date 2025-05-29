Insider Selling: Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 14,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total value of C$50,950.35.
  • On Monday, May 26th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 89,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$330,427.86.
  • On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$1,495,260.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$86,010.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$397,991.00.
  • On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$390,432.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$18,900.00.
  • On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$94,303.44.

Geodrill Stock Performance

GEO opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.80.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

