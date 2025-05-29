O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in O-I Glass by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

