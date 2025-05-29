Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.17 ($7.64) and traded as high as GBX 639 ($8.61). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.59), with a volume of 665 shares.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 567.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.73. The company has a market capitalization of £160.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,347.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

