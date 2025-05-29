Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.94. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 69,319 shares trading hands.

Tuniu Stock Down 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $105.37 million, a P/E ratio of -90,020.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Tuniu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Tuniu by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuniu by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tuniu by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

