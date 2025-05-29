Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 4.3%

KIRK opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.66. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Featured Stories

