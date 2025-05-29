Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

