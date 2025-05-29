Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Raymond James by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 847,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after buying an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE RJF opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

