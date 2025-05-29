Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $510.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.31.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.