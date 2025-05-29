42,723 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $162.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $164.21.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

