Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Receives C$20.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.29.

MHC.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of MHC.UN stock opened at C$25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$355.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.99. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.50.

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

