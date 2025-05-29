Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $540.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

