Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYXS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 3.2%

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

