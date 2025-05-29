Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $875,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,463 shares in the company, valued at $62,969,766.30. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,941.90. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,925 shares of company stock worth $170,370,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6%

ABNB stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

