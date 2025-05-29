Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

