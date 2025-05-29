Analysts Set Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Target Price at $7.00

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 154.45% and a negative net margin of 407.34%.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

