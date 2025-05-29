Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

