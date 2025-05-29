Forum Financial Management LP Raises Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:DINO opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

