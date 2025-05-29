Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 2,296,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $15,034,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,496,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

