Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,927 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

