Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $40,475,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 196,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.58 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

