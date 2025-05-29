Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 13,508 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 576.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.