Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $205,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HII opened at $225.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

