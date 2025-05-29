Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $9.90 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.26% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

