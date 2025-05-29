Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 3,759 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nutanix by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares in the company, valued at $39,287,411. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.34, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

