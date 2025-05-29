Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,431 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Masco by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,192,000 after acquiring an additional 291,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MAS opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.