Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 518 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,809,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $460.90 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

