Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after buying an additional 360,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,456,000 after buying an additional 305,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

