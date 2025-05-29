Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.0%

Northern Trust stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

