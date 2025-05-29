Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $417.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

