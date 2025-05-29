Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,897 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Strategy were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $364.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.15 and its 200-day moving average is $342.15. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,638 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total value of $2,312,820.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,426.94. The trade was a 20.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares valued at $16,214,791. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.