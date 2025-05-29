Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $50,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,987 shares of company stock worth $480,725. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

