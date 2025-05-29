Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 29,145 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 364.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,701,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,178,800. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,840 shares of company stock worth $59,511,420 over the last 90 days.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.