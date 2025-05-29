Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVU. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 185,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SPVU opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

