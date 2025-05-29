Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 137,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $270.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.78 and its 200 day moving average is $267.33. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.