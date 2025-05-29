Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,466 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,927,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,400 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

