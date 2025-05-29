Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.79 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.