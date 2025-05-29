Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

