Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 462,684 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Maplebear by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,645,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 987,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,415 shares of company stock worth $643,103. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

