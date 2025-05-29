959 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.