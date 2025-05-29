Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 700 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

