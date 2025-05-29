Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 105 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,607,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,533,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $469.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

