Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases New Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $120.86 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 606.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

